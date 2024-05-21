Rangers ‘scouting’ 19-goal attacker with £6m price-tag amid transfer interest from Aston Villa and Napoli
Albion Rrahmani has bid an emotional farewell to parent club Rapid Bucharest - with Rangers ‘closely scouting’ the £6.2million-rated striker.
The Ibrox side reportedly hold a significant interest in the Kosovo international as manager Philippe Clement looks to add more firepower to his attack ahead of next season. But they face stiff competition to secure his signature, with Premier League side Aston Villa and Italian Serie A outfit Napoli also linked.
The 23-year-old is a wanted man after scoring 19 goals and contributing five assists in 30 appearances for the Romanian outfit this season. With former Celtic boss Neil Lennon arriving as the club’s new permanent manager earlier this week, Rrahmani looks to be heading in the opposite direction.
However, Lennon could still have a say on whether the forward makes a move to Ibrox this summer as he edges towards the exit door, with the Northern Irishman expected to need some convincing to sell to one of his old club’s biggest rivals.
According to the Daily Record, Light Blues recruitment chiefs have ‘extensively scouted’ Rrahmani with a view to submitting a bid when the transfer window opens next month. And it now appears his imminent departure has all-but been confirmed after he waved goodbye to Rapid supporters during an emotional send-off on Monday night.
Lennon - who has agreed a bumper £1.5m contract with capital club - will be tasked with finding a replacement for Rrahmani. And outspoken owner Dan Sucu was coy over the player’s future.
Speaking to local outlet PRO Sport, he said: “Rrahmani’s job is to score. There are quite a few talks, but none are coming close to fruition, because now is not the time for negotiations. Everyone is waiting for the next matches. €8M is not an amount out of place.”
