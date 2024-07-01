A steady Eddie for much of the season, once he got going. The lack of pre-season had an impact to begin with and there were dips in form but at times he was a crucial link man for Leeds. Always covered a big distance, almost always retained the ball with that disguise he uses so well. | Getty Images

The Finnish international could be on the move again - less than a year after his Ibrox exit

Rangers could be in line to land a transfer windfall for ex-Ibrox star Glen Kamara at the second time of asking amid reports the midfielder could be set to quit Leeds United - less than a year after moving to Elland Road.

The 28-year-old Finland international brought the curtain down on his four-and-a-half year stint in Glasgow last summer after completing an initial £5million transfer to the Yorkshire side with potential add-ons, and he quickly established himself as a regular starter under boss Daniel Farke, racking up 42 appearances across all competitions.

The Light Blues, however, missed out on a £500,000 cash payment for Kamara - a sell-on clause that was written into the player’s deal when he headed down south - after Leeds blew their chance of promotion to the English Premier League in agonising fashion as they lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.

Now, reports in France state Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais have expressed an interest in the former Dundee star as they weigh up a summer swoop. According to renowned outlet L’Equipe, Rennes as looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park and view Kamara as a potential target as they bid to improve on a tenth-placed finish in the top-flight last season.

It’s claimed manager Julien Stephan could test Leeds’ resolve by submitting an offer for the Gers title-winner, who was previously linked with a £10m move to France during his time at Rangers. OGC Nice were believed to be huge admirers of the box-to-box midfield ace, but a transfer to the Allianz Riviera fell through. Rennes have already had to contend with some high-profile departures this summer, allowing Switzerland international Fabian Rieder to join Stuttgart on a season-long loan, Jeanuel Belocian has moved to German champions Bayer Leverkusen and the club are bracing themselves for the possibility of losing Enzo Le Fee to Italian heavyweights Roma in a deal with a reported £16.9m.