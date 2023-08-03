Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The Ecuador international becomes Michael Beale’s NINTH signing of the summer transfer window following a drawn out transfer saga after agreeing a pre-contract last month.

Cifuentes was part of LAFC’s double-winning squad who lifted the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield last year. Starting his career in his homeland, the 24-year-old played for Universidad Catolica and America De Quito before heading to the United States.

Capped 16 times by his country, Cifuentes was part of the Ecuador squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and could be handed his debut for the Ibrox club when during their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Commenting on his decision to join Rangers, Cifuentes told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here, I think this club is amazing. When I spoke to Michael Beale, he told me about the project, what he wants here for the club, and he told me what he wants from me here so that’s why I joined. I love his project and his vision for football.”

Manager Michael Beale stated: “Jose is a player we have followed for a long time. I was originally aware of him when he broke through in Ecuador and I have followed him on his journey with LAFC in the MLS. He is a midfielder who can play in a variety of roles, both as a box-to-box player and in a more defensive role. He has excelled in the MLS and for his national team.

“When I returned to Rangers, he was a name that was immediately discussed and one that we knew we would have a lot of competition to overcome if we were to sign him. When meeting to discuss the move, it was clear that we are aligned in our thinking and on his further development.

“I am delighted we have Jose here at Rangers and I must thank everyone involved in the process of making this transfer a reality.”

Chief Executive James Bisgrove added: “We are thrilled to have added Jose and Danilo to our men’s first-team squad in the last few days, to take us to nine exciting new signings this summer.

“They will complement Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun superbly as we look forward to what we hope will be a successful season for everyone connected with Rangers.