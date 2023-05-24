Register
Rangers sign Kieran Dowell on pre-contract agreement as ex-Norwich City midfielder pens three-year deal

The former Everton youth product has agreed a contract until the summer of 2026.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th May 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 19:02 BST

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Kieran Dowell on a pre-contract agreement from EFL Championship side Norwich City.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has penned a three-year deal that will see him officially become a Light Blues player from July 1.

A former Everton youth product, Dowell becomes Gers boss Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer transfer window as he looks to rebuild his Ibrox squad.

The ex-England youth international was part of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup winning side back in 2017 and gained first-team experience during loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic before completing a permanent switch to the Canaries in 2020.

He departs the Carrow Road club having made 75 appearances. Commenting on his move to Govan, Dowell told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing and really glad to get it done early towards the end of the season.

“I know a lot of Rangers fans and Scottish lads from my previous clubs, and they just speak so highly of Rangers - the intensity of it, the pressure of it - and that is a really good pressure as you are expected to win every game. There were so many positives for me to come here.”

Beale commented: “I am delighted to welcome Kieran to Rangers. He already has great experience in his career, with a number of Premier League appearances, and he is a player we feel will fit well into our squad and our style of football.

“I have seen him develop as a young player through the Everton Academy and also through the England junior and under-21 team. He is a good fit for our squad and has already been a teammate of Tom Lawrence, John Lundstrum and Todd Cantwell in previous clubs.

“It is fantastic, as a club, to be able to complete our first signing ahead of the summer break and I am excited to see what the future holds for Kieran at Rangers.”

