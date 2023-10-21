Register
Rangers sign £5.5m Monaco defender and Leeds United icon as FM24 predicts 2026 starting XI - gallery

We looked three years forward with Football Manager 2024 to see how the Ibrox club have been getting on and what players they have signed.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.

The series is now over 30-year old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across Scotland and the rest of the world had fared.

It’s safe to say Rangers fans would be pretty happy with the success they have over the next few seasons... Here is how the Rangers starting XI looked in our simulation at the close of the 2026 summer transfer window:

Has only missed two league matches in the past three seasons with Robbie McCrorie still remaining as back up

1. GK - Jack Butland

James Tavernier retired in 2026 and the versatile Leeds United icon, signed one season earlier on a free transfer, has stepped in to fill the role at 35-years old

2. RB - Stuart Dallas

AC Milan paid £12.5m to sign the Brazilian international from ATM in 2025 but he managed just 16 Serie A appearances and has been sent on loan to Ibrox

3. LB - Guilherme Arana

The new Rangers captain following Tavernier’s retirement and a continuing stalwart at the back

4. CB - Connor Goldson

