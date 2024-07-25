12 Rangers squad numbers that are still available ahead of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season - gallery

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 25th Jul 2024, 21:00 BST

Rangers are still looking to fill a number of key positions ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers fans are counting down the days until the start of the new season as they prepare to once again battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Ibrox club have finished runners-up in all of the last three seasons and will be hoping that Philippe Clement can finally be the man to guide them to glory in what promises to be a summer of huge change.

As the new season draws closer Rangers fans can expect a whole host of new arrivals as they prepare for a challenging opening test against Hearts.

With that in mind we take a look at 12 of the iconic Rangers shirt numbers that are yet to be filled this season and the last players who had the honour of wearing them in front of the Ibrox faithful.

Last worn by John Lundstram in the 2023/24 season.

1. Number 4

Last worn by John Lundstram in the 2023/24 season. | AFP via Getty Images

last worn by Andy Firth 2019/20 season

2. Number 12

last worn by Andy Firth 2019/20 season | Getty Images

Last worn by Jose Cifuentes in the 2023/24 season

3. Number 15

Last worn by Jose Cifuentes in the 2023/24 season | Getty Images

Last worn by Oscar Cortes in the 2023/24 season

4. Number 16

Last worn by Oscar Cortes in the 2023/24 season | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementScottish Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice