Rangers are one of the biggest and most well supported teams in Scottish football and they also boast one of most talented and valuable squads in the entirety of the Premiership.

During the summer window, manager Philippe Clement placed a greater emphasis on recruiting young talented players by adding the likes of Mohamed Diomande, Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane, Václav Černý, Robin Pröpper, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Nedim Bajrami, who have all been signed with the intention of knocking Celtic off the Premiership summit after a three-year period of dominance.

Following the conclusion of the window, most Rangers fans will be keen to see improvements after a lacklustre derby day performance and Clement believes that his team will start to produce their best form after October when the players all gel together.

But what is Rangers estimated squad value after deadline day and who is the most expensive player in the Light Blues squad, according to Transfermarkt. Here’s all you need to know.

GK: Jack Butland Estimated value: €3.00m

GK: Liam Kelly Estimated value: €800k

DEF: Robin Propper Estimated value: €3.00m

DEF: John Souttar Estimated value: €3.00m