Rangers manager Philippe Clement has started to mould his squad in his image - but just how much is it worth right now?

There were three transfer deals completed by the Light Blues in January. Fabio Silva - who completed a £35m move to Wolves in 2019 - moved to Ibrox on loan from Molineux and Clement was keen to make a permanent switch. Mohamed Diomande was also brought in and Oscar Cortes arrived from Lens.

They are pushing for the league title and will be keen to dethrone rivals Celtic as Premiership kings. In new data supplied by Transfermarkt, the current worth of this senior Ibrox squad has been number crunched, showing the type of assets Rangers have at their disposal. The metric is in Euros but brought back into pounds, a staggering value of £92.9m can be found.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the up to date squad value of Rangers’ current crop of players and who is coming out on top as number one.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Estimated value: €3.00m Photo: Ian MacNicol

2 . GK: Robby McCrorie Estimated value: €500k

3 . GK: Jon McLaughlin Estimated value: €200k