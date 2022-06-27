Rangers squad transfer value including new signings revealed ahead of 2022/23 season

The Light Blues first-team squad have been handed individual valuations following last season’s sensational Europa League run.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of launching their assault to reclaim the Scottish Premiership crown.

The Dutchman guided the Ibrox club to Scottish Cup glory and reached the Europa League final during his debut campaign, which could lead to several new arrivals in this transfer window.

Centre-back John Souttar has joined from Premiership rivals Hearts but he remains the only signing made by Van Bronckhorst so far.

An influx of cash could be coming into the club with the likes of star trio Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo approaching the final 12 months of their contracts.

Defenders Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic have also been the subject of transfer interest in recent weeks, which could tempt Rangers to sell some of their prized assets.

A number of fringe players are likely to join Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) in heading out on season-long loan deals, with Stephen Kelly, Josh McPake, Glenn Middleton, Kai Kennedy and Ben Williamson all expected to follow suit.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the current value of Rangers’ squad based on Transfermarkt data from the players that ended last season. New signing John Souttar is included.

Players who have already been released by the club or are out of contract this summer (Andy Firth, Leon Balogun, Cedric Itten, Jake Hastie) do not feature:

GOALKEEPERS Allan McGregor - £360k | Robby McCrorie - £360k | Jon McLaughlin - £315k

DEFENDERS James Tavernier - £9m | Calvin Bassey - £9m | Connor Goldson - £7.2m | Borna Barisic - £5.4m | Filip Helander - £3.15m | Mateusz Zukowski - £1.8m | John Souttar - £1.35m | Nikola Katic £765k | Jack Simpson - £720k | Lewis Mayo - £270k | Leon King - £90k

MIDFIELDERS Ryan Kent - £15.75m | Joe Aribo - £9m | John Lundstram - £6.75m | Glen Kamara - £6.75m | Ianis Hagi - £6.3m | Ryan Jack - £3.6m | James Sands - £2.7m | Scott Wright - £1.8m | Scott Arfield - £1.35m | Steven Davis - £675k | Glenn Middleton - £450k | Stephen Kelly £360k | Alex Lowry - £225k | Josh McPake £68k | Nnamdi Ofoborh - N/A

FORWARDS Alfredo Morelos - £11.7m | Kemar Roofe - £4.95m | Fashion Sakala - £4.05m