The forward is currently out on loan in Holland.

Rangers could be set to ship Sam Lammers out of the club permanently this summer.

The Dutch forward joined the club last summer in a transfer said to be in the region of £3.5m from Italian club Atalanta. But it has not worked out to this stage, playing 31 times for Rangers before being loaned out to Utrecht.

He was one of former boss Michael Beale's summer recruits but he fell out of favour upon the arrival of Philippe Clement. He has, however, impressed with some of his performances in the Eredivisie since he returned to his homeland.

Lammers netted twice with two assists for Rangers, and has a goal with three assists in his six Utrecht outings. Now according to reports in the Netherlands, FC Twente could make a £2.5m move for the 26-year-old.

They wanted him last year prior to his move to Rangers. That bid was unsuccessful but they could come back to the table again after his upturn in form. His loan at Utrecht does not include an option to buy and FC Twente are in a far better position financially to try and make a seven-figure move.

Former NAC Breda star turned Dutch TV pundit, Kees Luijckx, praised Lammers recently and insisted he has been a breath of fresh air since making the move back home. He said: "Sam Lammers is very important for the team.