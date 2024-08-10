Ianis Hagi in action for Rangers | SNS Group

The forgotten Ibrox star issued a big reminder of his abilities during a run out for the club’s B-team this morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ianis Hagi’s days at Rangers may be numbered - but the playmaker sent manager Philippe Clement a major reminder of his abilities after scoring a hat-trick for the club’s B-team in a dominant 5-3 win over Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage, it appears highly unlikely that the Romanian international will kick a ball again for the first-team after it emerged earlier this week the Ibrox side are exploring the option of allowing him to leave for FREE. The 25-year-old is on the outside looking in and hasn’t featured for the Light Blues senior squad since a substitute appearance in a League Cup clash against Greenock Morton last August.

The attacking midfielder was shipped out on loan to La Liga outfit Alaves by previous boss Michael Beale and he hasn’t been given the chance to prove his worth to Clement in pre-season amid links with a permanent £3million move back to Serie A side Fiorentina this summer.

Loading....

Hagi has been training with the Rangers second string in recent weeks since reporting back from Euro 2024 after an extended break. He played 45 minutes for the B-team in a bounce match against Middlesbrough at Auchenhowie earlier this week and was back in action against a Derby County reserve side today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Stevens had broken the deadlock for Rangers before a stunning hat-trick from Hagi showcased what he’s capable of. His first strike came after 25 minutes with a ferocious effort into the corner of the net from the edge of the box before whipping a free-kick into the top corner just three minutes later.

Hagi’s third goal was a thing of beauty, latching onto a long ball from Adam Devine before firing a first-time shot beyond the keeper. Fellow Gers outcast Alex Lowry also got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot before in what was a high-scoring eight-goal thriller.

Gers supporters reckon Hagi’s performance was a clear indication that he should be back in the first-team fold. One person commented: “Rangers leaving Ianis Hagi to rot in the B team is one of the more mental decisions of this summer. Instantly improves the first team if he’s in the squad. A second person agreed, adding: “He’s a far better option than Wright, Matondo and McCausland.”