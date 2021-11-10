The Romanian international has joined Manchester United star Juan Mata’s Common Goal project

Rangers star Ianis Hagi will donate part of his salary to vulnerable people in the UK and Romania as he became the latest professional footballer to sign up to a ground-breaking project.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder admits he will realise a childhood dream by helping those from less privileged backgrounds after becoming the latest member of Common Goal.

The organisation was established in 2017 by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata which has the support of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea striker Timo Werner among others.

Players are asked to give up one per cent of their monthly pay to people that are struggling all over the world.

Hagi – son of Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Gheorgie – has now teamed up fellow countryman Tudor Baluta as part of the scheme.

The Brighton player has already raised over £17,000 for a university student in Romania since May who is paralysed from the neck down.

The Romanian international confirmed he will donate half of his contribution to improve education opportunities in his homeland, with the rest going to the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which uses football to improve young people’s lives.

Speaking to The Athletic, Hagi said: “I’m not part of something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid so I’m really happy I can help at a young age.

“It was our first thought to go and help Romanian communities and people from underprivileged background.

“But when I feel like I grow in a place and see myself really happy I have to give back to Glasgow and to Scotland too.

“I feel like there are so many players I’ve played with who want to do something like this and be part of a movement, but they don’t know how to start it.

“Hopefully as the first Romanians to do this, it will have a big impact. Players have a voice in this world.

“The donation we give looks small, but when so many work as a collective behind one idea, like on the pitch, it makes us stronger.”

Supporters have applauded Hagi’s incredible gesture as he becomes the latest Rangers player to give something back to help the less fortunate.

