Last night, both Celtic and Rangers picked up victories, as the Celts demolished Dundee by a score of 6-0 and Rangers came from behind in the second half to beat Kilmarnock by a score of 2-1 away from home. The title race is still tight - who can gain an advantage over the other?

Following Celtic's impressive victory, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers praised one of their young goal scorers on the day - additionally, a Rangers wonderkid is reportedly attracting attention from a club in the Premier League. But who is it?

MacKenzie Strachan attracting transfer attention from Brentford

Rangers starlet MacKenzie Strachan is in the sights of Premier League outfit Brentford, according to a report from the Daily Record. Back in 2022, the 20-year-old signed a two year deal with the Light Blues - it is due to expire in the summer of this year.

As such, if the Bees are willing to wait until the expiration of Strachan's current deal, they could take him from Rangers for free at the end of May. As things stand, it remains to be seen if the Gers will hand Strachan an improved contract before then.

Brendan Rodgers praises Daniel Kelly in wake of 7-1 Dundee victory

Last night, 18-year-old Daniel Kelly got his name on the scoresheet for Celtic - prompting Celts boss Brendan Rodgers to lavish the youngster with praise in his post-match interview.