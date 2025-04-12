Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers match fallout and transfer rumours.

It was a busy Saturday for Scottish Premiership action as Celtic took revenge for their recent defeat to St Johnstone. The Hoops unleashed a comeback attack on Kilmarnock, enjoying a dominant first half to take away a 5-1 win and another big three points.

Rangers must wait until Sunday to vie for their next win, having lost out to Hibs in their previous league meeting. The Light Blues are then in midweek action against Athletic Bilbao to decide who will be progressing to the Europa League semi-finals.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours and match reaction for the weekend.

Rangers ace to leave as agents have ‘started working’

Rangers are assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window, which could result in a number of incomings and outgoings. One player who is set to leave the club is Ianis Hagi, as his contract is due to expire in June.

According to Romanian outlet Spotmedia, Hagi is ‘preparing’ to leave Ibrox in order to seek a ‘new adventure’ next season. As the 26-year-old is looking for a change in his career, his agents ‘have started working’ on getting a deal finalised for his next move.

Hagi has played a regular role during the latter stages of the Scottish Premiership season, and has contributed three goals and seven assists. However, the Romanian report claims that Rangers have ‘now shown any signs’ of wanting to offer him an extension in Glasgow.

Hagi has reportedly been offered to Jose Mourinho to join the ranks at Fenerbahce, but the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has not made a decision on whether he wants to bring him in or not.

To throw a further spanner into the works, though, Hagi himself has spoken out about these rumours. Taking to social media, the Romanian posted that it is ‘fake news’ debunking the latest on his potential pending exit.

Celtic icon left stunned by Carter-Vickers wonder goal

Celtic cruised to a dominant 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock thanks to an electric first half of action. The Hoops scored four inside the first 25 minutes, while Killie were also able to get themselves on the scoresheet before the break.

Reo Hatate’s brace sandwiched goals from Daizen Maeda and the unlikely source of Cameron Carter-Vickers. The defender scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the season, and in spectacular fashion too.

Unleashing an audacious attempt from 30 yards out, Carter-Vickers rifled in a sensational goal to summarise Celtic’s grip on their latest Parkhead appearance.

After the match, the USA international played down his goal, telling Sky Sports: “To be fair, I hit them now and again in training. Today I curly-toed it a wee bit and it beat the keeper.”

However, Hoops icon Pat Bonner was far from playing the moment down. Floored by the superb effort, the ex-goalkeeper had all the praise for Carter-Vickers during the match coverage on BBC Sportsound.

“Well, well, well what a strike! The goalkeeper didn't have a hope, powered straight into the top-left corner - power, pace and accuracy. A brilliant goal from Carter-Vickers.”