Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and a lengthy list of substitutes to face Dutch giants Ajax in their latest pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Following a goalless draw with Belgian outfit Standard Liege behind closed-doors on Wednesday, the Ibrox club continue their warm-up preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign with a bounce game against the Eredivisie heavyweights in the Netherlands. Kick-off is at 3.00pm.

Jack Butland starts in goal with Jefte, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson and Dujon Sterling in defence. Mohamed Diomande starts in central midfield alongside Nicolas Raskin and Tom Lawrence. Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo will support Cyriel Dessers as the sole striker. Captain James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell, Oscar Cortes and Zak Lovelace are NOT involved and will watch on from the sidelines.

Unlike against Liege, the Gers have listed a full quota of players on the bench to suggest there could be wholesale changes at half-time. Opposition boss Francesco Farioli has included former England and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in his starting XI, while ex-Arsenal and Middlesbrough frontman Chuba Akpom leads the line.

What has first-team coach, Alex Rae said?

“The boys have worked very hard, and this gives us an opportunity to come out here and we have the hotel to ourselves, a couple of very good pitches, so it’s an opportunity to top up the work we have done already and take it to the next level. It’s been full on, we’ve got individual talks with the players as well and that has been really beneficial.

“It’s interesting to see their perspective on things, how we can improve as a staff towards them physically, mentally and tactically. We are utilising every minute we get. As I said, some of these guys are new so it makes it interesting, and you get to know them more on a personal side of things as well.

“I think it’s a case of getting the minutes in for the players. We will look to see how we are going to separate the minutes between them because it’s just trying to guarantee people the right number of minutes but at the same time it’s about ramping it up as we go along.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s friendly encounter at Sportpark Mulderssingel in Wezep...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; Dujon Sterling, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Jefte; Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin; Kieran Dowell Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Lewis Budinauckas (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Clinton Nsiala, Scott Wright, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Adam Devine, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Alex Lowry, Findlay Curtis, Connor Barron, Paul Nsio, Danilo.

Ajax starting XI:

Diant Ramaj, Devyne Rensch, Jakov Medic, Youri Baas, Owen Wijndal, Jordan Henderson (C), Christian Rasmussen, Kenneth Taylor, Chuba Akpom, Branco van den Boomen, Kian Fitz-Jim

SUBS: Remko Pasveer (GK), Paul Reverson (GK), Anton Gaaei, Jottel Hato, Tristan Gooijer, Dies Janse, Julian Rijkhoff, Sivert Mannsverk, Carlos Forbs, Steven Berghuis, Benjamin Tahirovic, Kristian Hlynsson.