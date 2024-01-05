Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Motherwell talisman Kevin van Veen has claimed that Rangers "still have interest" in his services - despite his decision to "reject" the Ibrox side in the summer.

The 32-year-old Dutch striker instead clinched a move to Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen after a prolific two-year stay with the Steelmen, which included 29 goals in all competitions last season.

However, his struggles in front of goal in the Netherlands has led his parent club to rethink their plans for the player as they weigh up a potential sale and aim to recoup the £500,000 they spent to secure his signature.

According to various reports, the Light Blues are still monitoring Van Veen's situation and the frontman has explained why his next move will be crucial because he doesn't want to be considered as a flop in his homeland.

He admitted: "Even though I rejected them in the summer, there is still interest. But there are more clubs that find a striker who scored 29 goals last season interesting. I can contact clubs in the entire Scottish League directly, but they all want to loan me while FC Groningen prefers to sell.

"It is difficult for many Scottish clubs to come close to what FC Groningen paid for me in terms of a transfer fee and that is a problem. I thought very carefully about my move and the consequences last summer. I don't want to be a failure. In Scotland I'm still a hero, I can't even go shopping normally.

