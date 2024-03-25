Gary O'Neil manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has revealed he still needs to make a number on tough decision on the futures of several loan players, including Rangers striker Fabio Silva.

The Molineux club have put several high-profile stars out on loan deals, including former Celtic target Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes, Yerson Mosquera and Portuguese under-21 ace Silva.

Mosquera will almost certainly return to the Premier League outfit in the summer from La Liga side Villarreal, but several others face an uncertain long-term future in the Midlands. Asked specifically about Guedes and Podence, O’Neil revealed a decision is yet to be made but confessed a few players will be "keen to move on."

"They’re on the list who aren’t here and not helping us at the moment but that doesn’t mean they won’t come back and help us next season," he told the Shropshire Star. "There are two options: They come back and help us or they come back and go somewhere else and each case will be decided separately."

Fabio Silva of Rangers celebrates after he scores his team's fifth goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against Hearts

"I’ll be really excited to see Yerson Mosquera in pre-season because I think he can help us so let’s see what he does at Villarreal. He’ll come back and we’ll have a look at him in pre-season and there will be a few like that and I’m sure there will be a few who will be keen to move on."

Financial problems have severely limited Wolves spending power over the last 12 months, but O'Neil is expected to have more sufficient funds to recruit new additions this summer. However, he admits the club may need to sell at least one big-name player to help fund the squad's evolution.

He added: "It should be an easier summer for the club – I don’t think that will mean we’re back to spending £40million on midfielders. But we have a lot of players that aren’t here with the group as well, so there’s a lot to be decided with them.