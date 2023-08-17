Register
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Celtic sign Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke on five-year deal
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Team news: Servette vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Rangers’ strongest starting XI according to football data experts - gallery

Michael Beale has plenty of big names to choose from at Ibrox but who makes up his ‘most valuable’ starting XI?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

The summer transfer window will remain open for two more weeks as clubs across the UK look to conclude their business and bring in more new faces.

Rangers have already been active in recent months and Michael Beale already has plenty of strong candidates in most positions across the park to choose from - but who is officially the best selection in each position?

Football statistics experts Transfermarkt keep a tab on what they believe is the current market value of players across the world and this is who they rate as Rangers’ most valuable starting XI at the moment:

Transfermarkt value: £1.5m

1. GK - Jack Butland

Transfermarkt value: £1.5m

Transfermarkt value: £6.41m

2. RB - James Tavernier

Transfermarkt value: £6.41m

Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

3. LB - Borna Barisic

Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

4. CB - Connor Goldson

Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ibrox