Michael Beale has plenty of big names to choose from at Ibrox but who makes up his ‘most valuable’ starting XI?

The summer transfer window will remain open for two more weeks as clubs across the UK look to conclude their business and bring in more new faces.

Rangers have already been active in recent months and Michael Beale already has plenty of strong candidates in most positions across the park to choose from - but who is officially the best selection in each position?

Football statistics experts Transfermarkt keep a tab on what they believe is the current market value of players across the world and this is who they rate as Rangers’ most valuable starting XI at the moment:

1 . GK - Jack Butland Transfermarkt value: £1.5m

2 . RB - James Tavernier Transfermarkt value: £6.41m

3 . LB - Borna Barisic Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

4 . CB - Connor Goldson Transfermarkt value: £5.55m