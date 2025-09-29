All the viewing information you need to watch Rangers vs SK Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

Rangers failed to get their Europa League campaign off to a positive start as another frustrating defeat was chalked against Russell Martin.

The Gers suffered a 1-0 loss to Genk at Ibrox in an overall day to forget. Mohamed Diomande was shown a straight red card shortly before half-time and the Belgians capitalised on the player advantage.

To rub salt in Rangers’ wounds, it was former Celtic man Oh Hyeon-gyu who scored the goal, firmly extinguishing any hope fans had felt towards a rise in form after their win over Hibs.

Despite the mounting pressure, Martin has played down the result against Genk and does not believe it will weigh against him when it comes to keeping or losing his job.

“I don’t think the game tonight where we were down to 10 men for that long will change things a huge amount in terms of that [his future],” he told reporters after the game. “I feel nothing but support from the club.”

Rangers’ next Europa League clash will see them travel to Austria to take on SK Sturm Graz. As they hope for a better result, here’s all the information you need to watch the action live.

When is Rangers vs Sturm Graz?

Rangers will face Sturm Graz on Thursday, October 2nd after their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST and the match will be held at Sturm’s Liebenauer Stadium.

Rangers and Sturm Graz form

Martin has won just four of the 14 games he has taken charge of since his arrival at Ibrox. In that time, Rangers have plummeted down the Scottish Premiership table to 11th with just four points on the board.

The Gers are yet to find a league win this season and their nightmare exit from the Champions League qualifiers also made for humiliating scenes after a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the play-off.

Sturm Graz have had a mixed run in their last five games, winning three fixtures but losing two. They also lost their first match of the Europa League campaign - a 2-0 defeat to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Sturm are enjoying a much bright start to their league season, though. They are currently second in the Austrian Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Rapid Wien.

Is Rangers vs Sturm Graz on TV?

Yes, you will be able to watch next week’s action live on TV. Rangers vs Sturm Graz will be shown on TNT Sports 2.

If you are a Sky TV customer, you can add the TNT Sports subscription to your monthly package either online or via the Sky Shop on your TV. TNT Sports can also be added to Virgin Media plans.

How to watch Rangers vs Sturm Graz on live stream

Alternatively, you can stream the Rangers game through discovery+. Subscriptions start at £30.99 per month - you can find out more about discovery+ and the streaming packages on offer here.