Steven Gerrard believes his team are yet to ‘click’ this season

After their Europa League defeat to Lyon on Thursday night, an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Scottish Premiership flag day did little to lift the spirits of Rangers supporters who will be hoping Steven Gerrard’s side can finally click into gear in the League Cup this week.

The Light Blues have struggled to match the performance levels of last season where they completed the entire domestic campaign undefeated.

It was always going to be a tall order to repeat that success this term with clubs like Aberdeen, Hibs and newly promoted Hearts all strengthening their squads over the summer.

There has been a general feeling among the Ibrox support in recent weeks that the new additions to Gerrard’s team are not of the standard required to make a significant mark on the side.

Fans are yet to see Nnamdi Ofoborh (hearts issue) in action, while Juninho Bacuna has yet to make an impact and John Lundstram has flattered to deceive in midfield. Fashion Sakala scored his first competitive goal against Motherwell and there are signs the Zambian striker is gradually beginning to find his feet. Other players such as centre-back Jack Simpson have also been deemed not good enough.

In light of Sunday’s game, Gers supporters have mixed views on what has gone wrong at Ibrox.

Here we take a look at some of the main talking points on some of the club’s fan forum chats:

SDF has pointed to a lack of hunger and desire in the squad as one of their biggest failures so far this season.

He admitted: “We’re good but we are going through the motions something awful this season. Energy, hunger, desire… call it what you want. Whatever you call it, we don’t have it anymore. There is absolutely no zip to this team. Failure (for whatever reason) to freshen up this squad is going to cost us.”

TheEgg has blamed recent off-field disruption for their recent dip in form.

He said: “I feel there has been too many disruptions – covid, injuries etc.. We were lucky last year with everything falling into place. If things settle, we will be fine.”

DSW believes not cashing in on any of their top players such as Alfredo Morelos or Ryan Kent has come back to bite the club.

He admitted: “Not selling someone to pocket some cash and buy a couple of players has hurt us really badly. I would also argue the same problems with the coaching staff exist and have always existed with the negative tactics and patterns of play.”

Davie Weir has yet to be convinced by the summer arrivals.

“I agree it’s just a slow start but we should’ve improved in the summer with a signing or two of real intent. That’s nothing personal against the players we’ve brought in. We’ll still win the league and probably by a distance.”

Growler reckons the side don’t perform when Morelos isn’t at his best.

He said: “You win the league. You keep the same side. You go stale. It happens a lot. However, there are specifics to our situation:

- Davis and Arfield are clearly on their way out of the game.

- Two huge players in Goldson and Kamara are messing us about with their contracts

- Recent signings don’t look good enough.

The main point though, and this is something we’ve seen for three years; if Morelos isn’t on his A-game, we don’t show up.”

Gheorghe_Hagi compared Rangers form this season to what has happened to two recent English Premier League champions.

He stated: “It seems to happen to every team who has a dominant season like we did last season. See Manchester City in 19/20 and Liverpool last season. Last season may just have emotionally and physically sapped them.”

Paulski55 reckons Rangers are on the slide and highlighted their need to learn from poor displays in order to feature on the biggest stage in European football.

He admitted: “I don’t think it will cost us dearly, but we will drop more points than last season that’s for sure. We do have the advantage at the moment and with Celtic losing it gives us a very slight psychological edge in the title race. However, we look like we have peaked as a side last season and we are going downhill.

“Guys like Bacuna and Sakala certainly should have added that pacey edge to our game, would like to get more from Roofe even though he is a class act. Motherwell came with a plan to stifle and frustrate us on Sunday and they succeeded.

“We need to learn from that and be able to counter the negativity in the future, which isn’t an easy thing to do but if we are to finally reach Champions League heights, then we absolutely need to learn from our mistakes and bad games or else we won’t be going to the CL any time soon.”

Things that go bump has called on the players to stay united as they negotiate their way through a rough spell.

He said: “Last season, Cedric Itten would have dug us out of that game and we’d have praised the squad for its depth and options. It’s a bad spell and the lads need to stick together while the new guys get their fingers out and make an impact.

IndianaJones believes Steven Gerrard should accept that Jack Simpson has failed to make the impact he had hoped.