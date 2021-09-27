Steven Gerrard’s side are yet to hit top gear this season

Despite sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table after winning five of their opening seven games, Rangers’ supporters remain underwhelmed by what they have witnessed from their side so far this season.

That is the general consensus among several of the club’s fan forum pages this week as Steven Gerrard’s men turn their attentions to Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Light Blues continue to struggle in their pursuit to regain the type of sparkling form that saw them complete an entire Scottish Premiership season undefeated last year.

This season has been a different story, but it is important to note Rangers have continually managed to grind out results, just as they did against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday, where Joe Aribo’s goal proved decisive and outlined their battling qualities.

However, the feeling among the Gers support is one of frustration. Injuries to key players such as Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent have clearly been a setback and a lack of pace in the side is also a cause for concern.

Here we take a look the main talking points:

RFC_LOYAL: “I keep saying to myself a big performance and a bit of form is just around the corner. With Hibs and Hearts up next, albeit at home, playing like we are just now won’t be enough to win those. There isn’t enough speed up the top end of the pitch. That’s in pressing and hounding but also the speed in which we play the ball at.”

BRUCE_WAYNE: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sakala start the next couple, or at least on Thursday, to get some pace when we have the ball and intensity to close down when we don’t. The congested 4-3-1-2 isn’t working so back to the formation of last season could be on the cards from the comments made my Gerrard yesterday regarding Sakala starting.”

DA24: “I have just been of the mindset that we will click at the next game but obviously it’s fast approaching October now, so it is starting to become a real worry. Yes, we sit top of the league, that doesn’t lie but we won’t stay there for long unless something changes.

“There’s still a part of me thinking that these back-to-back home games (in the league) against the Edinburgh clubs are the perfect opportunity to show what we’re about and something will change, but you have to make change happen not just wait for it. This management team and players need our backing as we always have given them, but they really need to give us something over the next couple of weeks.”

Tottie beck: “That’s what’s annoying about our present form. It’s not about prioritising attractive football over winning, it’s that we know this side is capable of playing much better. It’s because last season’s title was supposed to be the beginning of something great for this side. Everyone agreed they hadn’t peaked yet; they would continue to get better as time progressed. That’s why we’re frustrated, we know this side can give more.

“I just hope the gaffer can turn things around ‘cos there is so much unfulfilled potential at the club right now and having kept the side together we have every right to expect great things from them before it starts to get split up.”

Alex Venters: “There’s no pace in the side full stop. What we’re producing now is pedestrian rubbish. No tempo, no flair and precious little sign of this changing. We look vulnerable to a simple long ball through the middle of our defence. Motherwell, St Johnstone and Dundee have all had joy with that. Not good enough.

“We are getting little or nothing on a consistent basis from our captain, again not good enough. Our midfield seems devoid of ideas going forward. We rarely pass through the lines. Up top, Alfredo (Morelos) is holding the ball well and bringing others into the game, but he’s not the game changing, goal threat he has been previously.

“Ryan Kent has been majorly disappointing all season. Roofe is our most potent goal threat but is still below par. The back-up players have in the main, failed to deliver.”

Milger72: “We do miss an in-form Ryan Kent and clearly the team has suffered badly without Ryan Jack. Too many not at the races at the moment as well. A tough watch just now but at least we are grinding out the results.”

Sparta Prague are the opposition on matchday two of the Europa League.

Fans predictions ahead of Thursday’s tie:

Williamson: “Under normal circumstances if we were playing to our full potential, I would be hopeful of at least a draw in this game. As it is, I am going with 2-0 Sparta Prague.”

GersInCanada: “After the Dundee game it is very difficult to be optimistic about the outcome of this game. Sparta Prague are not a great side, but I will be watching this one with fingers crossed from behind the sofa.”

G.E.C: “If this game was played a year ago, I’d fancy us to win comfortable. Bite your hand off for a 1-0 win now.”

Tiger Shaw: “We need to be at our best to take anything from this match. Sparta are more than capable of giving us a beating if we don’t perform.”

Sausagetrunks: “This is the game that could turn our season around, we are more than capable of beating them. Sparta will come out and attack and leave themselves wide open – we have the players to hurt them.”

Rangers_no1: “If we play like we did against Lyon I think we will beat them. Play like we did on Sunday and we will lose.”

Jimbobgers: “The way we have started this season and how below par we have been, I’m not expecting a result at all! Last year, I would be going into this game brimming with confidence, but this year so far I’m hoping we turn up, maybe kick us on but I have doubts.”