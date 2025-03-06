A roundup of the recent news and talks surrounding the pending Rangers takeover.

A lot of reports and rumour are doing the rounds lately as Rangers plough on with their takeover talks.

The proposed takeover from 49ers Enterprises is edging closer to completion, with the view that everything will be finalised before the end of the season. A deal was ‘agreed in principle’ earlier this week and speculation over a multi-club structure with Leeds United continues to bubble, particularly ahead of the summer transfer window.

A lot of conversation is already picking up over what kind of business Rangers will take on during the summer. There’s plenty to dissect as progress is made each day, so let’s take a look at some of the latest Ibrox takeover news as we near the end of another week.

Derek Ferguson backs 49ers to ‘go for’ signing 15 goal star

Many are hoping to see Rangers spread their wings a little more on the transfer market with the 49ers at the wheel. Numerous fans and professionals alike have outlined the club’s need for new signings amid this hit-and-miss season, and Derek Ferguson has backed the club to strike a permanent deal for Václav Černý, should the takeover be finalised.

The winger arrived at Ibrox on loan last summer on a season-long deal from VfL Wolfsburg. Since his arrival, Černý has been a regular in the starting lineup and has repaid the faith shown in him by contributing 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Ferguson, brother to Rangers’ interim manager Barry Ferguson, has praised Černý as a signing for the Ibrox side and believes the 49ers will be interested in making his move to Glasgow permanent if they take the reins at the club.

“Černý’s stats are really good and he’s certainly been one of the better players this season. It’s something the club will need to evaluate,” the former Rangers midfielder told Ibrox News.

“If you’d asked me a couple of weeks ago, I’d have said no chance. But come the end of the season, should the 49ers be involved, of course I’d like to see him involved. If it’s in the region of £6 million, I’m sure they’ll go for that.”

Celtic fan Martin Compston jokes about father-in-law ‘house ban’

Amid the takeover talks, Celtic fans have also been questioned on what they think of their neighbours and rivals potentially being invested in.

Celtic mad supporter and actor Martin Compston recently stressed he is not concerned about the Hoops’ rivals amid the potential takeover, but he did joke about banning a member of the family from his house if the Rangers takeover does get over the line. His father-in-law is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the crossover may well earn him a block from entering the Celtic-supporting household.

Compston was asked on Wednesday morning’s episode of talkSPORT about the Rangers situation, he joked: “I’m on the other side of the city, let them deal with that. My father-in-law is a 49ers fan so I’ve told him if that goes through, he’s banned from the house.”