A roundup of the latest Rangers takeover news as the club closes in on a deal.

The pending Rangers takeover continues to dominate the news as the Scottish Premiership side continue discussions with 49ers Enterprises.

A new report landed, informing fans that a ‘deal agreed in principle’ had been met this week. The expectation is for everything to be finalised before the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe also discussed how the project would look moving forward, with Leeds United already owned by the company. We’ve rounded up the latest news for the expected Rangers takeover below.

Rangers ‘will benefit’ from cut price deals if takeover goes ahead

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown says Rangers will ‘benefit from cut-price deals’ should the pending takeover get over the line. 49ers Enterprises also own Leeds United, which Brown believes can boost both clubs in question due to the multi-club structure.

Such systems have been seen at the likes of Manchester City, while Brown referenced his involvement in the link between Man United and Belgian side Royal Antwerp during his spell at the club.

“They used to send young players out there to develop and gain experience. Generally speaking, it was beneficial to both clubs,” reflected to Football Insider.

“As far as Leeds and Rangers are concerned, I think they could both benefit from it. Rangers’ team is well-below par at the moment, but where can they go to get better players given their current financial situation?

“On the other side of it, I think Leeds are by far the best team in the Championship and look certain to go up – but I don’t think their squad is Premier League level. There are a number of players there who won’t be good enough to make the step up, and Leeds could move them on to raise funds for PSR and FFP.

“Now if they have a link with Rangers, they could be given the opportunity to sign these players on the cheap. There’s a massive difference between being a good Championship player and a Premier League player – but Rangers would be improved by some of those types of players.“

Hollywood A-Lister sports Rangers strip

As big deals unfold in football, connections with some of the world’s biggest celebrities usually follow suit. All well-known clubs boast a famous following and the pending takeover could see Rangers earn some more celebrity links.

Canadian actor Shay Mitchell could be the latest in a long line of celebrities to embrace their football side. The Pretty Little Liars star uploaded an Instagram carousel of recent photos, and one included her posing in the 2021/22 Rangers shirt.

Mitchell’s father is of Scottish and Irish descent, so it could be that she donning the club of her dad, but either way, it’s come at a very exciting time considering the household names already linked with 49ers Enterprises.

Russell Crowe is an investor as part of the group, while Will Ferrell is a minority investor in Leeds United. Golfer Jordan Spieth and the world’s most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps are also involved.