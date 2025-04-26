Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ibrox club are set to undergo some drastic changes this summer with 49ers Enterprises close to completing a takeover

Rangers have endured a shambolic domestic season and are bracing for sweeping change at Ibrox this summer with the 49ers Enterprises set to finalise a takeover of the club ahead of the transfer window opening.

The incoming US consortium comprising health tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief executive Paraag Marathe will initially undertake the task of appointing a new permanent manager despite not official being passed over the keys to the Light Blues yet.

Legendary Gers skipper Barry Ferguson has steadied the ship in recent months since being tasked with succeeding axed boss Philippe Clement, but he has been unable to cure their Premiership woes this term. They sit 15 points behind rivals Celtic in the table, having recorded no wins in their last four games.

And according to The Athletic, 49ers technical director Gretar Steinsson has held talks with potential managerial candidates from across Europe in recent weeks about the vacancy, albeit no names have been shared.

Gretar Steinsson takes leading role in Rangers next manager search

The news comes hours after interim manager Ferguson called for his future to be determined as soon as possible, with some current first-team players including long-serving captain James Tavernier throwing their weight behind the former Clyde, Alloa and Kelty Hearts boss to lead the club forward next season.

Rangers have been linked with a host of high-profiles names including a potential shock return to Glasgow for Steven Gerrard, while Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and Sean Dyche have also been mentioned in recent times.

The 49ers are understood to have their own targets in mind and Steinsson is one prominent high-profile figure leading the Gers’ search for a new manager. It follows claims that Leeds United are considering parting ways with Daniel Farke, despite the German having just led the Yorkshire giants to promotion back to the Premier League.

There are suggestions the club’s hierarchy are concerned about Farke’s historically poor record in the top-flight of English football while in charge of Norwich City. However, sources within Elland Road have reportedly stressed that Steinsson’s negotiations concern Rangers only, rather than sourcing a possible replacement for Farke.