Israeli international had been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox this summer - but now appears to be heading elsewhere

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will allow a long-term transfer target to slip through their grasp with reports suggesting Dor Turgeman won’t be joining Russell Martin’s Ibrox rebuild.

The 21-year-old Israeli international has been heavily linked with a move to Govan this summer and with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane, Gers fans will be left fearing the worst with Turgeman heading Stateside instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports reporter Luca Bendoni claims that MLS side New England Revolution are on the verge of securing the Maccabi Tel Aviv frontman’s services for a fee of around $6m (£4.4m) plus $1m (£740k) has been agreed between the two clubs.

Rangers strike target to have medical tests in Israel ahead of MLS move

He also claims that medical tests are expected to take place in his homeland, with a 25 per cent sell on clause inserted into the deal.

Bendoni wrote on X: “New England Revolution on the verge of signing Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Dor Turgeman. Medical test expected to take place in Israel in the coming hours A fee has been agreed with Maccabi for around $6m + $1m add-ons. Deal also includes 25 percent sell-on clause.”

Turgeman helped Maccabi to title glory last season with 15 goals in 32 league games. He scored during Sunday’s cup tie against Hapoel Jerusalem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing as a “football beast” by Maccabi boss Zarko Lazetic last month, it was stated that a ‘fairytale offer’ was required to convince the club to sell their star man. Now, the Boston-based club are close to finalising a deal for Turgeman, who will sign a four-year deal.

Gers boss Martin has signed eleven new players since arriving earlier this summer. The Light Blues had also expressed an interest in Turgeman’s team-mate Weslley Patati but their trail of the winger has seemingly fizzled out.

Your next read: