Rangers team news: starting line-up v Motherwell confirmed as 4 changes made with Lundstram and Roofe out
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Steelmen at Fir Park
Rangers head into their Christmas Eve clash against struggling Motherwell at Fir Park looking to remain two points adrift of leaders Celtic as the Scottish Premiership title race begins to warm up.
Philippe Clement's side still have a game in hand over their arch rivals, to be played at a later date, with the Hoops defeating Livingston on Saturday to restore a five-point gap at the summit.
However, another victory in North Lanarkshire for the Gers would stretch their remarkable unbeaten run to 13 wins in 16 games since the Belgian's arrival in mid-October.
Clement continues to revolutionise the Ibrox club, made all the more impressive considering the mounting injury problems heading into the festive period. Motherwell have drawn five of their last seven league games and have been sliding down the table.
Clement has decided to make .... changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated St Johnstone 2-0 in midweek. John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe added to the club's lengthy injury list on Wednesday night with both players facing a short spell on the sidelines. John Souttar and Sam Lammers also drop out with Dujon Sterling, Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun and Todd Cantwell restored to the XI.
Due to a shortage of midfield options, youngster Bailey Rice is included among the substitutes for the first time during Clement's reign, while full-back Johnly Yfeko makes the squad in favour of Borna Barisic.
So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash...
Motherwell starting XI (3-5-1-1)
Liam Kelly; Brodie Spencer, Stephen O'Donnell, Bevis Mugabi, Shane Blaney, Georgie Gent, Callum Slattery, Davor Zdravkovski, Harry Paton, Blair Spittal, Mika Biereth.
And the bench...
Aston Oxborough (GK), Jonathan Obika, Theo Bair, Paul McGinn, Oli Shaw, Dylan Wells, Luca Ross, Max Ross, Conor Wilkinson.
Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)
Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.
And the bench...
Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Sam Lammers, Rabbi Matondo, Scott Wright, Leon King, Adam Devine, Jonhly Yfeko, Bailey Rice.