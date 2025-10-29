Ex-Rangers ace doubles down on Ibrox signing he was ‘always sceptical’ about

Ross McCormack is not sold on this Rangers’ player’s performances so far

Former Rangers striker Ross McCormack has highlighted a player within the Ibrox set-up who he feels ‘doesn’t do nearly enough’ on the pitch for his side.

The Light Blues will come up against Hibs this evening when they return to Scottish Premiership action. After securing their first win under Danny Rohl at the weekend against Kilmarnock, the struggling Rangers now have ‘big belief’ they can turn their season around.

Rohl has now overseen two fixtures since his appointment as the new Rangers manager. The first result produced more of the same disappointing results fans have experienced this season, as they were hit with a 3-0 defeat in the Europa League at the hands of Brann.

They have since used that to bounce back in the Scottish Premiership. However, McCormack remains uncertain on new signing Thelo Aasgaard, who arrived from Luton Town over the summer for a reported £3.5 million.

McCormack has admitted that he has ‘always been a bit sceptical’ of Rangers’ midfield signing and believes he is not performing as well as he should be when he plays.

Speaking on Open Goal (via Ibrox News), the former Scotland international reflected on what he has seen from Aasgaard so far since his arrival from Luton Town.

“I don’t think he does much in a game. He looks good. Aesthetically, looks good, but doesn’t do nearly enough. Considering the reports that you’re reading when he comes up here, how he’s different class and all the rest, he scored two goals for Luton. So I was always a bit sceptical.”

Aasgaard has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, contributing just one goal in that time. The 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder by trade but he can play in multiple roles, including centre-forward.

The only goal Aasgaard is yet to get involved in so far this season was his opener against Dundee United earlier this month.

Rangers have ‘big belief’ following Kilmarnock win

Rangers will be hoping to build on their first win of Rohl’s tenure tonight. They will come up against Hibs, who are enjoying a strong start to their season. The Edinburgh side are currently third in the table on 13 points, but only two now ahead of Rangers, who could move up the standings.

“I must say this morning, I sat here and looked to the faces of my players and I see there's a big, big belief now,” Rohl said following Rangers’ win over Kilmarnock.

“I think they feel it on the pitch. I have the feeling they believe at the moment in what we are doing, in the last days.

“Of course, after the big defeat [against Brann], then we got a good reaction. I think this is also important for players and for us to see, after a setback, that you can come back.

“There was another setback during the game when it was 1-1 and you come through, and then you fully deserved the game.”