Ex Rangers star Ryan Kent has discovered where he stands at Fenerbahce following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the club’s new manager last month.

The 27-year-old winger has endured a challenging time in Istanbul since making the move to the Yellow Canaries on a free transfer upon his release from the Ibrox club last summer and has been fighting for his future in the Turkish Super Lig.

He started only nine matches across all competition for Fenerbahce last term and was quickly frozen out of the first-team picture by then-manager Ismail Kartal just weeks into the campaign. And hopes of reigniting his career in Turkey have been disappearing fast, with the one-time Liverpool ace making his last domestic appearance back in February - a five minute cameo.

Two-time Champions League winner Mourinho was the club’s headline appointment as he geared up for the latest chapter in his glittering management career. The Portuguese coach came face-to-face with Kent in training for the first time last week as he took charge of his first pre-season session, but it seems the Gers title winner has not done enough to convince the ‘Special One’ that he should remain part of his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Turkish outlet Sabah claim Mourinho is prepared to wield the axe and cut the list of foreign players in his squad from 15 down to nine, with six players - including Kent - likely to be shown the door. The quota for the amount of foreign players allowed in each top-flight league squad has been reduced from 14 to 12 for next season.

And the report states that along with Kent, a final decision has been made with sporting director Mario Branco to sell Luan Peres, Rade Krunic, Miha Zajc, Miguel Crespo and Joao Pedro in order for Mourinho to recruit another three additions this summer. The remaining foreign trio - including Dominik Livakovic, Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko - will remain at the club unless an "astronomical" offer is tabled.