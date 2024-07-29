John Fleck of Sheffield United | Getty Images

The former Sheffield United midfielder has leaned on his old club amid his ongoing search to find a new employer

Former Rangers midfielder John Fleck has been welcomed back into the fold at Auchenhowie amid his ongoing efforts to find a new club - 12 years on since quitting Glasgow to head down south.

The one-time teenage Ibrox sensation, now aged 32, has been using the Light Blues’ training facilities this summer as he weighs up his next move following an injury-plagued season with Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship. A shin problem had kept him sidelined for a large chunk of his time at Ewood Park after bringing an end to an eight-year spell with Sheffield United, where he achieved three promotions.

Fleck has a close affinity to Rangers after spending five years at the club, emerged up through the academy system. He became the youngest-ever player to feature in a senior British cup final by making a substitute appearance for Walter Smith’s side in the 2008 Scottish Cup showpiece against Queen of the South as a 15-year-old. He would go on to win three Premiership titles in a row and, at one stage, commanded a valuation of over £20million during his time at Bramall Lane when he was linked with a move to Arsenal.

The five-time capped Scotland international is now on the lookout for a new employer and is available on freedom of contract. It’s understood Fleck is considering all of his options amid rumoured interest from both sides of the border after heading home to Glasgow. The Daily Record claim he will continue to work on his fitness under the watchful eye of first-team boss Philippe Clement and his coaching staff.

A combination of illness and injuries have starved Fleck of first-team opportunities over the past two seasons, managing to play just five competitive games in that period. He previously starred under ex-Gers and Hearts defender Steven Pressley at Coventry City and is the nephew of former Ibrox hero Robert Fleck.

Clement is still looking to address the midfield area of his team following the departures of Ryan Jack and John Lundstram at the end of last season. Nicolas Raskin also faces another month on the treatment table after sustaining an injury against Ajax during a recent bounce game in the Netherlands. That leaves the Belgian manager with only new signing Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande to call on heading into the start of the campaign. Youngster Cole McKinnon has been utilised in the middle of the park during pre-season and could be given more chances to impress over the coming weeks.

