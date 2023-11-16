Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers players and management staff are set to take part in independent gambling education sessions aimed at facilitating a healthy relationship with the sector.

The Ibrox club will become the first Scottish Premiership club to host the ground-breaking workshops in a bid to safeguard and provide guidance to their employees at a time when gambling has been a major talking point in the world of football over recent months.

Newcastle United midfielder Sando Tonali is one of several Italian players to have recently received a lengthy ban for betting on football matches.

The sessions will be led by EPIC Risk Management, a safer gambling consultancy that has worked with clubs, leagues and federations around the world. Gers first-team manager Philippe Clement and his squad, along with the women's team, B-team and academy teams, will work to understand how to avoid falling into the pitfalls of gambling that so many professionals have in the past. Former players who have experienced problems with betting in their careers will lead the workshops which will be funded by club sponsor Kindred, who own the likes of 32Red and Unibet that have sponsored Rangers for the last 10 years.

Karim Virani, Rangers' Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We realise the importance of safeguarding our players and staff, and allowing them to discuss issues relating to the sector in a welcoming and understanding environment. That the sessions are led by former players is a big advantage, going beyond discussing the rule book and adding that key element of relatability.

“We’re grateful to Kindred – with whom we have a positive, long-term relationship – for funding the sessions that are helping us lead the way in Scotland on this matter.”

Michelle Evans, Senior Sports Partnerships Manager at EPIC Risk Management commented: “Education is at the heart of EPIC’s offering, underpinned by real-life experiences from those who have lived experience of gambling-related harm. We recognise the importance of the sector to the UK’s leisure industry, and we’re dedicated to providing a bespoke, holistic service that allows participants to share and discuss matters in a safe way.