Rangers told they’ve made a quality transfer bound to make them a ‘small fortune'

Mohamed Diomande (c) has been tipped to earn Rangers a "small fortune" | SNS Group

A former Ibrox captain has identified one player who has impressed him the most during pre-season

Rangers’ preparations for the start of the 2024/25 campaign haven’t quite gone to plan following a winless pre-season programme - but one player has stood out above the rest, according to an Ibrox legend.

Former Light Blues skipper Barry Ferguson is excited by the potential of January signing Mohamed Diomande after his initial loan deal from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland turned permanent this summer.

The all-action midfielder has been a standout performer for Philippe Clement’s side in recent weeks and has been tipped to earn the club a “small fortune”. The 22-year-old received high praise for his performance during Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in Germany, showing real flashes of quality in the middle of the park.

There have been very few positives to take away from the Gers’ pre-season schedule as they prepare to kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign against Hearts this weekend. Three defeats to Ajax, Manchester United and Birmingham City and draws with Standard Liege and Union Berlin from their five warm-up friendlies has raised plenty of concerns among supporters.

Ferguson is one of them, having recently been spotted exchanging views with Clement on the current state of the first-team squad. However, he pinpointed Diomande as the one player of “real quality” who has stood out the most and is hopeful Rangers can continue to recruit a similar type of profile the Ivorian.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson said: “I've watched all the games. The performances haven't been ideal but one player that's stood out is a player that I've spoken about last season. I think this is a big season for him, Diomande. He's starting to show real quality and I think he's one player that Rangers could possibly make a small fortune off.

“I like everything about him. He can get about the pitch, very athletic, very good on the ball, works hard... he's got a lot of very good attributes. He came in in January and I saw signs. But this pre-season, he's the one that's stood out for me. That's the sort of model that Rangers are trying to get to.