Rangers top 12 biggest transfers sales over the last ten seasons - where are they now?

By Lewis Anderson

Published 15th Aug 2025, 21:00 BST

Take a look back at the biggest transfer sales Rangers have made over the last decade - how many can you name?

A number of extremely talented players have walked through the doors at Ibrox.

With the summer transfer window closing soon, we’ve looked back over the biggest exit deals Rangers have conducted in their storied history.

Over the last decade, the Light Blues have parted ways with a number of stars for blockbuster fees. But who are the most expensive departures from Govan?

Here’s all you need to know as we go through the top 12...

Current club - Oldham Athletic (EFL League Two)

1. Joe Garner: Rangers to Ipswich Town - £1m (Jun 2017)

Current club - Oldham Athletic (EFL League Two) | Getty Images

Current club - Retired

2. Martyn Waghorn: Rangers to Ipswich Town - £1m (Aug 2017)

Current club - Retired | Getty Images

Current club - FC Twente (Eredivisie)

3. Robin Propper: Rangers to FC Twente - £1.5m (Jul 2025)

Current club - FC Twente (Eredivisie) | SNS Group

Current club - BSC Young Boys (Swiss Super League)

4. Cedric Itten: Rangers to Young Boys - £1.5m (Jun 2022)

Current club - BSC Young Boys (Swiss Super League) | Getty Images

