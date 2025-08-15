A number of extremely talented players have walked through the doors at Ibrox.

With the summer transfer window closing soon, we’ve looked back over the biggest exit deals Rangers have conducted in their storied history.

Over the last decade, the Light Blues have parted ways with a number of stars for blockbuster fees. But who are the most expensive departures from Govan?

Here’s all you need to know as we go through the top 12...

1 . Joe Garner: Rangers to Ipswich Town - £1m (Jun 2017) Current club - Oldham Athletic (EFL League Two) | Getty Images

2 . Martyn Waghorn: Rangers to Ipswich Town - £1m (Aug 2017) Current club - Retired | Getty Images

3 . Robin Propper: Rangers to FC Twente - £1.5m (Jul 2025) Current club - FC Twente (Eredivisie) | SNS Group