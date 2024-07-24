Rangers have developed a steady stream of young talent and sold them off for large transfer fees over the years with the likes of Barry Ferguson and Nathan Patterson.

The Ibrox side have also bought players and moved them on for significant fees . Philippe Clement is currently in the process of overhauling his first-team squad and a number of stars could be about to head through the exit door with mainstays James Tavernier, and Connor Goldson close to calling time on their Gers career. Flop signing Sam Lammers and injury-prone playmaker Ianis Hagi are also expected to rake in a fee and another major departure could see 22-goal striker Cyriel Dessers head for pastures new.

It’s understood Rangers want to recoup all, if not, more than the £4.5million they splashed out to bring him to Govan last summer from Italian side Cremonese. The Gers’ asking price would make the Nigerian one of their more expensive sales in the club’s history, but how does the fee compare to previous big name departures?

Here GlasgowWorld takes a look at 21 of the most expensive sales in Rangers’ history and where Dessers could potentially rank if he was to leave the club this summer.

1 . Mikel Arteta £3m to Real Sociedad (July 2004) | Getty Images

2 . Kenny Miller £3m to Wolves (December 2001) | Getty Images

3 . Paul Gascoigne £3.45m to Middlesbrough (March 1998) | Getty Images