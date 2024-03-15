Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers and Celtic both fell to rare defeats in their last league outings as the Premiership title race continues to intensify.

The two Glasgow giants will both be hoping to bounce back this weekend as Celtic play host to St Johnstone, while Rangers make the trip to Dundee.

Although the title race is still in full swing, both clubs are working hard to make preparations for the upcoming summer transfer window. With that in mind we have rounded up all of the latest reports and key developments from both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Rangers to prioritise a ‘top striker’ in the summer window - regardless of Fabio Silva decision

Rangers are determined to land a top striker in the summer transfer window. Football Insider understands that Philippe Clement’s ideal vision for the club is to have two top strikers leading the line next season, adding that it is their number one priority going forward.

This decision will not be influenced by the future of loanee Fabio Silva. The Portuguese youngster, signed on loan from Wolves, has registered two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, but is still regarded as one for the future at just 21-years of age.

The outlet understands that Rangers are plotting to either sign Silva on a permanent contract in the summer or extend his loan deal. However, that decision is largely based on the club’s remaining fixtures as Champions League qualification could earn the club a lucrative £20m transfer boost.

Forgotten Celtic man faces uncertain future as approach is turned down

Celtic have rejected an approach from Kashima Antlers for Japanese centre back Yuki Kobayashi.

The J League side are believed to be admirers of the 23-year-old, who was signed in January 2023 by Brendan Rodgers’ predecessor Ange Postecoglou. Kobayashi has played just five league matches for the Hoops since his arrival from Vissel Kobe and all of those appearances were made at the end of last season.

The five-time U20 international has been completely frozen out of the first team picture at Parkhead since Rodgers’ arrival and is yet to make a single appearance this term.