Ange Postecoglou will come face to face with Philippe Clement for the first time at Ibrox on Thursday | Canva

The Europa League throws up an intriguing ‘Battle of Britain’ clash between Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers entertain Tottenham Hotspur on matchday six of the Europa League on Thursday night with both British clubs still firmly in contention to finish in the top eight of the new-look League Phase.

The Ibrox side and their Premier League counterparts have fared better in European competition than on the domestic front so far this season after underwhelming starts to the campaign. Ahead of the first competitive meeting between the two sides in over six decades, the game has taken on some added spice with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou returning to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers will bid to earn a first win over English opposition at the seventh attempt, and despite Spurs recent struggles - one win in their last seven games - this is sure to be one of their toughest tests on the continent this term.

Rangers midfielder John Souttar (L) fights for the ball as he tackles Tottenham striker Richarlison during a July 2022 pre-season friendly | AFP via Getty Images

The North London club endured two disappointing results against Galatasaray and Roma to fall out of the top eight spots, while the Light Blues drew 1-1 with Olympiacos before thrashing OGC Nice 4-1 in the south of France.

There will be plenty of interesting match-ups all over the park in Govan tomorrow night, but where will the ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown be won and lost? Here, we identify three important positional battles to keep a close eye out for:

Hamza Igamane vs Fraser Forster

Red-hot Moroccan striker Igamane is likely to find former Celtic goalkeeper Forster standing in his way at Ibrox. Igamane has four goals in his last four games and is starting to really find his feet in Glasgow after a slow start to his Gers career. Three of those strikes have come in the Europa League after netting against FCSB and helping himself to a double in France against Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Danilo not in the club’s European squad, Igamane is expected to lead from the front after starting out wide against Ross County at the weekend. But veteran stopper Forster will be hoping to keep just his second clean sheet of the season in place of injured No.1 Guglielmo Vicario. The 36-year-old has conceded 12 goals in seven appearances and will be desperate to play his part in a Spurs victory on his return to Scotland.

James Tavernier vs Heung-min Son

Perhaps the most intriguing head-to-head. Rangers captain Tavernier has displayed flashes that he is returning to form after a period out of the starting XI. Philippe Clement has been particularly vocal about the Englishman’s game time moving forward after his struggles at the start of the campaign.

It was expected that Dujon Sterling would finally nail down the right-back position, but injury niggles have been a major factor behind his lack of consistency in the team. And it will be up to Tavernier to keep a lid on one of Tottenham’s biggest attacking threats. Son has five goals and four assists in 16 outings already this season and continues to be one Ange Postecoglou’s most trusted stars. A big evening in store for both.

Nicolas Raskin vs Yves Bissouma

Belgian midfielder Raskin is now starting to show why Rangers fought off strong interest from other European clubs to sign him. On current form, he is undroppable having formed a strong partnership with Connor Barron in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old is happy to do a lot of the dirty work for the team that can often go unnoticed and one of his biggest strengths is his range of passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His job isn’t to create opportunities, it’s to stop the opposition from dictating play and helping to build attacks. It’s for that reason his battle with Bissouma will be a tasty one. The £30 million midfielder was prised to North London from Brighton and has been a regular starter during the Postecoglou era, but he has struggled to find much consistency.