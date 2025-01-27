Rangers sent definitive transfer answer on £4million-a-year frozen out Nottingham Forest ace
Rangers have been told definitively that they will struggle to lure Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis over the border to Ibrox this month due to his sky-high wages.
The Nigerian international - a teammate of Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun - has been touted as a potential target for the Light Blues by various reports down south after struggling to make an impact since his £10 million switch from Watford back in the summer of 2022.
However, the Daily Record have suggested a late January swoop for the 27-year-old is now unlikely with Dennis expected to head back to his former club before the winter transfer deadline after a recent loan spell at Vicarage Road and Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.
The Gers have yet to make contact with Forest’s recruitment chief Ross Wilson, but have been monitoring the player’s situation closely. A fringe man at the City Ground, Dennis is on an eye-watering £4m-a-year salary (£77k-a-week) and the high-flying Premier League outfit are keen to get him off their books.
Frozen out of the first-team picture by boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Dennis still has 18 months remaining on his current deal but is a forward in demand with a handful of EFL Championship clubs in the race for his signature.
It’s thought that Forest would be willing to sanction a loan or a permanent move, but their lofty demands over a fee could prove a stumbling block for interest suitors, including Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.
Dennis, who hasn’t played for the Reds since May 2023, held talks with Watford over a possible return, but any move would require the player to take a pay cut in order to get his career back on track.
