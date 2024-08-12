The former England international is Rangers’ undisputed number one. If he’s hit, he starts every single time. He will be pivotal to any success the club has this season - included possible Champions League qualification. | SNS Group

The Ibrox club knocked back an offer for their experienced goalkeeper in the previous transfer window

Jack Butland admits he's held several conversations with members of the Rangers hierarchy over the club’s ambitions and his own future - insisting he will seek immediate clarity if any potential suitors come calling during future transfer windows.

The Ibrox No.1 became an instant hit following his arrival in Glasgow as a free agent last summer and is now one of the most senior figures in the dressing room, with his leadership role ramped up a notch in the wake of Connor Goldson’s recent transfer exit to Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

The Light Blues turfed out a bid from Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the final days of the January window for the 31-year-old, who went on to claim the club’s Player of the Year award at the end of his debut season. Gers boss Philippe Clement stated he would be willing to listen to offers for any of his players - with the exception of the ex-England international earlier this summer.

And the Ibrox No.1 says he is confident the club would reject any future approaches for his services, admitting his sole focus is on collecting more winners’ medals during his time in Govan after grilling senior figures over the direction in which Rangers are going.

“Yeah, I think we have a good relationship,” Butland confessed when asked if he hoped any incoming interest would be kicked out by the club. “There is an idea of what we want to achieve and ultimately I want to be successful here. We’ve had conversations. My conversation with the club has been what are we doing, where are we going, how far are we going and how far are we pushing? Any player at any club, that’s what you want to know - the ambition. For me, no cloudy areas over that I am looking forward to the season and playing as well as I can.

Pressed further on who, in particular, he had those conversations with, Butland said: “Everybody. When you get the opportunity to speak with directors on planes,when we travel, you always pick their brains and speak to people. That’s what this club is all about. You’ve got to be together and it is a concern of mine. I’m not concerned but it’s good to speak with those people and know where the club is at, the direction and optimism. As a player there are things you want to know and be a part of. I hope my opinion is sometimes taken and matters as well and it’s a good relationship. I really enjoy how things are going.”

Manager Philippe Clement was asked about what Butland’s commitment to Rangers represents. He stated: “I think it’s important and shows also that we’re on a good path because people with that quality who feel like this story isn’t going the right way, they step out of the story and will have several other opportunities. Jack sees the evolution going on inside the building, what’s going on inside the squad, how things are evolving here in every sense and things that fans cannot see because they only see the game and the result. So it’s a really big thing now that somebody with his quality after the season he had last year is saying that. I think it’s a very symbolical thing.”