Talks between the Scottish Championship side and Bolton were held earlier today and a deal has been thrashed out just before the klaxon

Ex-Rangers star Scott Arfield has secured a sensational return to Scottish Championship leaders Falkirk on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Bairns have a snapped up the 36-year-old attacker on a six-month contract with the potential for a further year after he called it quits following a short stint at EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers.

It was revealed earlier today that the second-tier promotion hopefuls were lining up a stunning late bid to bring Arfield back to the club for a second spell ahead of the 11pm deadline - and they have got their wish.

The Canadian international, who left the club back in 2010, made just seven starts for Bolton following a summer move from MLS side Charlotte FC. And his frustrating spell in England is now over after starting only one game since October.

Commenting on his emotional return to the Falkirk Stadium, Arfield said: “I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play. Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.

“I always thought that would be in the Premiership, but it’s an incredible challenge we’ve got, and what a reward there could be at the end of the season. This club should be in the Premiership, and our goal this season is to get up there.”

On securing Arfield’s services for the remainder of the season, Bairns manager John McGlynn commented: “Scott will be someone known to many, many Falkirk fans. It’s great to get him back here, but it’s not just a bit of sentiment, he’s a really good football player. He’s been keen to return to the club, as soon as we got onto him he showed he was desperate to come back and help give us that push to get to the Premiership.

“I think his experience could be invaluable between now and the end of the season, I’ve heard so many good things about Scott, not only on the pitch but also his character, which will spark in the dressing room as well which is hugely important.

“He’s a winner that has been over the course many times before while playing at the top level, and it’s great for us to be able to attract someone like Scott back to the football club. We look forward to working with him and hopefully he’s going to give us that little bit of magic we need.”