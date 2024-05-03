Rangers have allowed fourth-choice goalkeeper Kieran Wright to join Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston on an emergency seven-day loan deal.

The 25-year-old stopper has linked up with David Martindale’s squad ahead of their league clash against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

Wright - a product of the Light Blues academy system - has been included on the first-team bench in a number of European matches this season but hasn’t been involved in any domestic games for Philippe Clement’s side this term.

The former Scotland youth international could now be handed the chance to play in the top-flight of Scottish football for the first time this weekend, following an injury to ex-Hearts keeper Jack Hamilton.

A Livingston statement read: “Kieran signed for the Ibrox side in 2016 and has enjoyed loan spells at Albion Rovers, Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic, Patrick Thistle and Dumbarton as well as featuring for Scotland at U17, U19 and U21 level.

“The club would like to thank the SPFL, the SFA and Rangers FC Director of Football Operations Creag Robertson for their help in making this possible.”