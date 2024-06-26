Ryan Sessegnon has been released by Tottenham Hotspur | Getty Images

The former England Under-21 international is a free agent after leaving Spurs at the end of last season

Rangers have been named among a growing list of potential suitors for free agent Ryan Sessegnon following his release from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented left-sided star is on the lookout for a new opportunity this summer after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou’s side at the end of last season following a difficult period with injuries - and there is a number of clubs both in the UK and across Europe already chasing his signature.

HITC report that West Ham have ‘made enquiries’ about a possible deal for the 24-year-old and are currently mulling over whether to push ahead with a move. New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is determined to add more competition for Emerson Palmieri at left-back, with back-up option Aaron Cresswell only a bit-part player last term.

Sessegnon - who is capable of playing as a wing back or a winger - was previously rated as one of English football’s best young prospects when he left Fulham for Tottenham in a deal worth £25million in 2019. However, chronic fitness problems has meant he has made just 38 appearances in five years for the North London club, which includes his sole outing last season after undergoing surgery on a troublesome hamstring.

At present, West Ham would need to be convinced that Sessegnon would be able to recovery fully and put his injuries troubled to bed before launching a serious bid to bring him to the London Stadium. A player with Champions League experience under his belt, the former England youth international will be a man in demand with Rangers and Leeds United among the British teams said to have checked on the player’s situation.