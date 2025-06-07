The England international 's future with the Foxes is unclear and Martin is keen to take advantage if he can as he shapes Ibrox squad

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a stunning transfer swoop for England international Conor Coady as new head coach Russell Martin aims to launch his Ibrox reign with a bang.

Defender Coady - capped 10 times by the Three Lions - made 22 appearances for Leicester City in the Premier League last season but was unable to prevent the Foxes from suffering relegation to the Championship.

According to the Daily Record, new boss Martin is looking into the possibility of bringing the centre-back to Govan this summer after drawing up a list of signing targets with sporting director Kevin Thelwell ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old has a year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium but now faces an uncertain future and is on the Light Blues’ radar, just two years after his £7.5million move in 2023.

Kevin Thelwell drops summer recruitment plans hint

Coady, who can also be deployed in midfield, previously spent eight years at Wolves where he became captain and is renowned for his quality on the ball and ability to build play. The Record report states it’s unclear how much the Gers would have to fork out, but Thelwell hinted the club would be looking for experienced players to join the squad.

It’s understood Martin is a big admirer of the player, while Thelwell worked with him at Everton when he spent a season on loan at Goodison Park and previously branded him “top class”.

With Dutch defender Robin Propper on the verge of sealing a return to the Netherlands and Leon Balogun already departing, Martin is in the market for an experienced centre-half.