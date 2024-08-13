Gustavo Puerta of Bayer Leverkusen | Getty Images

No contact has yet been made with Bayer Leverkusen over the Colombian midfielder

Rangers are reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Bayer Leverkusen star Gustavo Puerta - but NO contact has be made with the German Bundesliga club over the midfielder.

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement has already recruited nine new players so far during the summer window, but is still looking to add to his squad in several areas ahead of the August 30 deadline, with the Belgian understood to be in the market for a new striker and reinforcements in the midfield engine room.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Colombia Under-20 international Puerta remains on the Light Blues’ radar having previously been mooted as a signing target back in January before Clement ended up landing Mohamed Diomande instead. The 21-year-old playmaker featured seven times for Xavi Alonso’s ‘Invincibles’ on route to a historic title-winning triumph last season and is considered as one of their brightest prospects for the future.

Puerta, who is represented by the same agency as current Gers winger and international team mate Oscar Cortes - Top Athlete Management - is also being monitored closely by Brondby as well as Greek outfit PAOK, Belgian side Anderlecht and English Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

He began his career with second division side Bogota in his homeland before making the switch to Europe in January 2023, where he was immediately loaned out to German second tier outfit FC Nurnberg. Puerta captained his country to a third-placed finish at last year’s South American Under-20 Championship.

However, Football Scotland claim there has not been any contact made with Bayer Leverkusen by Rangers since they displayed an initial interest in the player earlier this year. The link has re-emerged after Clement instructed the club’s director of football recruitment Nils Koppen to scour the globe in an attempt to unearth some hidden talent.

With Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi seemingly on their way out of Glasgow, a double departure could free up significant wages for the Gers to strike a deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions. But they would surely face a race against time given the amount of interest Puerta has been attracting.