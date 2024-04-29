3 . Ronaldo

A Brazilian superstar almost ended up plying his trade in Scotland instead of Italy back in 1997, admitting he received an offer of a two-year contract with a 12-month get out clause from Rangers "and we looked at it and decided that the best offer at that time was from Inter Milan." A multi-million bid had also been tabled by Barcelona, but David Murray and Nike were reportedly working together to try to lure him to Govan.