It could prove to be quite a quiet day at Ibrox.

Glen Kamara of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

As we enter the final hours of the transfer window, it’s probably safe to assume that Rangers don’t have too many tricks up their sleeve.

After sealing most of his side’s business early in the window, Steven Gerrard can largely afford to put his feet up and relax as the rest of the footballing world goes into hyper-drive between now and the time the market slams shut.

There are still some lingering whispers regarding potential outgoings, however, and with that in mind we’ve been digging through the rumour mills and manning the fax machines to keep abreast of all the latest wheelings and dealings at Ibrox.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about who could be leaving at this point in the afternoon below...

Brandon Barker

According to Sky Sports News, the wide man has been deemed surplus to requirements by Gerrard, and could be allowed to leave Ibrox before the transfer deadline passes.

At this present moment in time, however, there are no obvious takers for the 24-year-old winger.

Don’t be surprised to see that change as the clock ticks down though.

Nikola Katic

There’s been plenty of talk about Katic being sent out on loan in recent days, and those rumours are refusing to die down just yet.

The Croatian has struggled for game time ever since he sustained a horrific cruciate ligament injury, but The Athletic are reporting that a deadline day loan move to an unnamed club in his home country is on the cards, with a possible recall clause included in the deal while the Gers closely monitor the player’s form and fitness.

Glen Kamara

Another one from Sky Sports News, who are at pains to point out that no official bids have been made for the Finland international.

A host of Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in recent weeks, however, and as things get evermore frantic and fraught in the coming hours, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see somebody pull the trigger on a sensational bid for the midfielder.