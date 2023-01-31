There is likely to be plenty of late transfer activity at Ibrox today...
We’re heading into the final few hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Ibrox club have announced their second signing of the month with the addition of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.
Defender Leon King is going nowhere amid loan speculation, but midfielder Alex Lowry is the subject of strong interest from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren as both parties enter talks over a potential move.
Rangers aren’t expected to make any new additions before tonight’s transfer deadline - but departures still can’t be ruled out.
Ibrox boss Michael Beale opened up on Alex Lowry’s first-team chances between now and the remainder of the season, insisting the midfielder isn’t getting the best experience of playing senior football in the Lowland League with the club’s B-team.
The Englishman stressed the youngster would only be allowed to hea dout on loan if it’s the right oppotunity and St Mirren remain locked in talks with the Gers about taking him to Paisley on a temporary basis.
Beale stated: “In his short term, he’s either got to fight to play or go play somewhere else. But he’s got to fight to show he’s worth playing at Rangers. I like it when a young player has interest around him as long as it is valid. Alex has some parts of his game that are excellent and some that a 19-year-old needs to work on.
“I don’t think the Lowland League prepares players to play for Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and fighting for cups and playing for Europe. If he can’t get on the pitch he needs to go play at a good level for the next period to prove he can play for Rangers.”
Nicolas Raskin has posted a series of images on his social media after completing his move to Rangers.
He tweeted: “Arrived. Extremely proud to have signed for this beautiful club, more than ready for the upcoming challenges and can’t wait to face u guys at Ibrox.”
Brian Laudrup reckons Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland would be ‘interesting’ signing for Rangers if they were to pursue a move for him in the summer.
Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed he wants to bring in a new number nine and Ibrox hero Laudrup believes the Scotland international should be considered as a possible candidate.
Writing in his Daily Mail column, Laudrup said: “Of course, Morelos is out of contract at the end of the season. Whether with that in mind or not, Beale admitted on Saturday that he’d be looking for another striker. He followed up on Monday by saying there was a specific target he thought would be available in the summer - and confirmed it was someone operating outside of Scotland.
“Clearly, then, it isn’t Shankland, who’s foremost in his signing thoughts. But I’m interested in the idea of how the 27-year-old might handle a step into the Old Firm environment if the opportunity arose in the future. It’s all hypothetical, of course. But I see a lot to like about Shankland and evidence he could go on even further in his career.”
Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock after the Northern Irishman had his contract ripped up by the Ayrshire club.
The frontman missed a large period of the season through suspension after serving a 10-match ban for misconduct after a video containing sectarian language was posted on social media while Lafferty was on international duty.
A brief statement on the club’s website confirmed the surprise departure. It read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club.”
Jonatan Johansson has returned to Rangers to take up a coaching role with the club’s youth academy, The Herald has confirmed.
The 47-year-old previously worked alongside Pedro Caixinha’s first-team staff during the Mexican’s short reign as Ibrox manager during the 2017/18 season. He began his coaching career at Championship side Greenock Morton before spending three years as Motherwell’s under-20 boss.
More recently, Johansson became assistant manager to National Team head coach Markku Kanerva in the homeland of Finland.
Rangers boss Michael Beale believes new signing Nicolas Raskin fits the profile he is looking to bring to the club over the coming years.
He told the club’s official website: “As a football club, Nicolas is a player that we have tracked for a long time and we are very pleased to welcome him and his family to Rangers. He is a young player that has already amassed good experience both in domestic and European competition. I am looking forward to working with him closely and integrating him into our team.”
Sporting director Ross Wilson commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our squad today with Nico’s arrival. He’s a talented young player and someone who I know will enjoy working and further developing his talent with Michael and our staff.”
Nicolas Raskin has expressed his excitement at joining a club the size of Rangers after sealing his move from Standard Liege.
The Belgian midfielder came through the academy at Liege before having a spell at youth level with rivals Anderlecht. After signing his first professional contract at the age of 16 with Gent, Raskin made his senior debut in February 2018.
He returned to Liege the following year and was a standout performer for Ronny Deila’s side in the Jupiler Pro League, making 96 appearances in all competitions for his hometown club.
He previously faced Rangers at Ibrox back in 2020 during a Europa League match and scored for Belgium’s Under-21 side against Scotland during a Euro 2023 qualifier at Tannadice.
In his first interview with Rangers TV, Raskin insists he was flattered by Rangers interest in him. He said: “I feel very excited to be here and I’m very proud also to join this big club. I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest by my agent because I watched the Europa League final last season, so I knew this was a very big club.
“In Belgium, we were looking at the big derby (against Celtic) also, so I was very excited. I’m looking forward to making my debut and I hope it can be as soon as possible.”
Rangers have confirmed the signing of midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit being confirmed.
The Belgian, who will wear the number 43 shirt for the remainder of the season, becomes Michael Beale’s signing January addition following the arrival of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City last week.
Contract details have again been kept under wraps and the Ibrox club teasing his announcement by using the side-eye emoji on their social media feeds alongside a happy face emoji with a video of the player performing a number of stepovers in the Gers training centre.
St Mirren have launched a bid to sign Alex Lowry on loan, according to the Scottish Sun.
Buddies manager Stephen Robinson has been actively searching to bolster his attacking options with Ethan Erhahon nearing a £350,000 switch to Lincoln City and Jonah Ayunga sustaining an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.
Dundee United frontman Tony Watt is on his way to Paisley to complete a medical ahead of joining on a temporary six-month basis and he could now be joined by Lowry with both clubs starting talks over a potental deal.