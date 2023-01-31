Rangers aren’t expected to make any new additions before tonight’s transfer deadline - but departures still can’t be ruled out.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale opened up on Alex Lowry’s first-team chances between now and the remainder of the season, insisting the midfielder isn’t getting the best experience of playing senior football in the Lowland League with the club’s B-team.

The Englishman stressed the youngster would only be allowed to hea dout on loan if it’s the right oppotunity and St Mirren remain locked in talks with the Gers about taking him to Paisley on a temporary basis.

There is interest in Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Beale stated: “In his short term, he’s either got to fight to play or go play somewhere else. But he’s got to fight to show he’s worth playing at Rangers. I like it when a young player has interest around him as long as it is valid. Alex has some parts of his game that are excellent and some that a 19-year-old needs to work on.