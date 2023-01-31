There is likely to be plenty of late transfer activity at Ibrox today...
We’re heading into the final 10 hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Ibrox club are closing in on their second signing of the month with the announcement of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege likely in the coming hours.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defender Leon King and midfielder Alex Lowry have reportedly been the subject of loan bids from clubs in Scotland and south of the border, but it’s unlikely they will depart.
Rangers transfer news LIVE: Busy Deadline Day expected at Ibrox
Key Events
Rangers boss Michael Beale previously admitted he wants to build a squad for the long-term but it is understood Manchester City have knocked back a loan bid for youngster Cole Palmer from the Ibrox club.
The Scottish Sun claim the Glasgow giants hoped to lure the 20-year-old striker to Govan with the promise of first-team football, but City manager Pep Guardiola reckons the player has an important role to play at the Etihad between now and the end of the season.
Palmer, who has made nine substitute appearances, had attracted interest from Brighton and Sheffield United but their attempts to sign him failed.
Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin has arrived at the Rangers training centre ahead of completing his Deadline Day move to Glasgow. The Belgian youth internationalist touched down in Scotland last night and is expected to sign a long-term contract until 2027.