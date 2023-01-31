There is likely to be plenty of late transfer activity at Ibrox today...
We’re heading into the final 10 hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Ibrox club are closing in on their second signing of the month with the announcement of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege likely in the coming hours.
Defender Leon King and midfielder Alex Lowry have reportedly been the subject of loan bids from clubs in Scotland and south of the border, but it’s unlikely they will depart.
Rangers transfer news LIVE: Nicolas Raskin deal completed with official announcement in coming hours
St Mirren have launched a bid to sign Alex Lowry on loan, according to the Scottish Sun.
Buddies manager Stephen Robinson has been actively searching to bolster his attacking options with Ethan Erhahon nearing a £350,000 switch to Lincoln City and Jonah Ayunga sustaining an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.
Dundee United frontman Tony Watt is on his way to Paisley to complete a medical ahead of joining on a temporary six-month basis and he could now be joined by Lowry with both clubs starting talks over a potental deal.
Rangers fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the club but Michael Beale has landed his second signing of the transfer window after completing a move for Nicolas Raskin.
The Standard Liege midfielder arrived in Scotland on Monday evening and was spotted being driven into the club’s Auchenhowie training base this morning to go through the formalities of the final stages of the transfer.
Beale had identified the former Belgian under-21 star as one of his main January targets and he follows Todd Cantwell in signing for Ibrox club, with confirmation expected in the coming hours.
It has been a prolonged pursuit to bring Raskin to Glasgow after the Rangers board saw two offers knocked back by Liege earlier this month before a fee worth £1.75million and a 20% sell-on clause was agreed between both parties.
The award-winning Heart & Hand Podcast tweeted: “Raskin is done, announcement later. Still working on at least one more.”
Speaking in his news conference on Monday afternoon, Beale said: “He’s an excellent player, there’s loads of interest and he has a lot of options. He can connect the midfield and forwards, he is technically very good and can play as a No.6 or a No.8. Yeah, he will be a good signing for someone...
“Competition. If you think who left that position of the pitch, Joe Aribo, what did he bring? Legs and energy. It’s lazy to say he and Tillman are similar because they’re not. Malik brings something different to Joe and I feel that type of player would help us. One more would compete with Jack, Lundstram and Kamara.”
It appears Raskin might not be the final arrival before tonight’s deadline... Stay tuned!
Manchester City have no interest in loaning out youngster Cole Palmer after reports suggested Rangers had made an approach.
Sources close to the Ibrox club claim those rumours are false and that no official loan offer was submitted.
Rangers have knocked back loan offers from clubs in Scotland and south of the border for centre-half Leon King, with the youngster set to remain at Ibrox for the remainder of the season.
A number of clubs are also keeping tabs on Alex Lowry, with the 19-year-old midfielder allowed to head out on a temporary basis should the right destination and style of football be found for him.
The Athletic’s chief Rangers reporter Jordan Campbell tweeted earlier today: “Rangers have knocked back loan offers for Leon King from England and Scotland. He’s remaining part of the squad for the rest of the season.
“Lowry could still go out on loan but was told it was dependent on the right manager and right style of football.”
Rangers youngster Josh McPake is expected to see out his season-long loan at Championship side Queen’s Park, according to reports.
The 21-year-old winger, who had previous loan spells with Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers, has 18 months remaining on his current Ibrox contract.
Once regarded amongst the most highly-rated academy prospects in the Rangers Academy, McPake’s career has stalled in recent years and the Light Blues were open to allowing him to leave on a permanent basis this month.
National League clubs Chesterfield, Gateshead and Yeovil Town were monitoring the player’s situation but he will remain with the Spiders before assessing his long-term future in the summer.
Rangers boss Michael Beale previously admitted he wants to build a squad for the long-term but it is understood Manchester City have knocked back a loan bid for youngster Cole Palmer from the Ibrox club.
The Scottish Sun claim the Glasgow giants hoped to lure the 20-year-old striker to Govan with the promise of first-team football, but City manager Pep Guardiola reckons the player has an important role to play at the Etihad between now and the end of the season.
Palmer, who has made nine substitute appearances, had attracted interest from Brighton and Sheffield United but their attempts to sign him failed.
Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin has arrived at the Rangers training centre ahead of completing his Deadline Day move to Glasgow. The Belgian youth internationalist touched down in Scotland last night and is expected to sign a long-term contract until 2027.