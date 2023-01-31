There is likely to be plenty of late transfer activity at Ibrox today...
We’re heading into the final few hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Ibrox club have announced their second signing of the month with the addition of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.
Defender Leon King is going nowhere amid loan speculation, but midfielder Alex Lowry is the subject of strong interest from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren as both parties enter talks over a potential move.
Brian Laudrup reckons Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland would be ‘interesting’ signing for Rangers if they were to pursue a move for him in the summer.
Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed he wants to bring in a new number nine and Ibrox hero Laudrup believes the Scotland international should be considered as a possible candidate.
Writing in his Daily Mail column, Laudrup said: “Of course, Morelos is out of contract at the end of the season. Whether with that in mind or not, Beale admitted on Saturday that he’d be looking for another striker. He followed up on Monday by saying there was a specific target he thought would be available in the summer - and confirmed it was someone operating outside of Scotland.
“Clearly, then, it isn’t Shankland, who’s foremost in his signing thoughts. But I’m interested in the idea of how the 27-year-old might handle a step into the Old Firm environment if the opportunity arose in the future. It’s all hypothetical, of course. But I see a lot to like about Shankland and evidence he could go on even further in his career.”
Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock after the Northern Irishman had his contract ripped up by the Ayrshire club.
The frontman missed a large period of the season through suspension after serving a 10-match ban for misconduct after a video containing sectarian language was posted on social media while Lafferty was on international duty.
A brief statement on the club’s website confirmed the surprise departure. It read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club.”
Jonatan Johansson has returned to Rangers to take up a coaching role with the club’s youth academy, The Herald has confirmed.
The 47-year-old previously worked alongside Pedro Caixinha’s first-team staff during the Mexican’s short reign as Ibrox manager during the 2017/18 season. He began his coaching career at Championship side Greenock Morton before spending three years as Motherwell’s under-20 boss.
More recently, Johansson became assistant manager to National Team head coach Markku Kanerva in the homeland of Finland.
Rangers boss Michael Beale believes new signing Nicolas Raskin fits the profile he is looking to bring to the club over the coming years.
He told the club’s official website: “As a football club, Nicolas is a player that we have tracked for a long time and we are very pleased to welcome him and his family to Rangers. He is a young player that has already amassed good experience both in domestic and European competition. I am looking forward to working with him closely and integrating him into our team.”
Sporting director Ross Wilson commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our squad today with Nico’s arrival. He’s a talented young player and someone who I know will enjoy working and further developing his talent with Michael and our staff.”
Nicolas Raskin has expressed his excitement at joining a club the size of Rangers after sealing his move from Standard Liege.
The Belgian midfielder came through the academy at Liege before having a spell at youth level with rivals Anderlecht. After signing his first professional contract at the age of 16 with Gent, Raskin made his senior debut in February 2018.
He returned to Liege the following year and was a standout performer for Ronny Deila’s side in the Jupiler Pro League, making 96 appearances in all competitions for his hometown club.
He previously faced Rangers at Ibrox back in 2020 during a Europa League match and scored for Belgium’s Under-21 side against Scotland during a Euro 2023 qualifier at Tannadice.
In his first interview with Rangers TV, Raskin insists he was flattered by Rangers interest in him. He said: “I feel very excited to be here and I’m very proud also to join this big club. I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest by my agent because I watched the Europa League final last season, so I knew this was a very big club.
“In Belgium, we were looking at the big derby (against Celtic) also, so I was very excited. I’m looking forward to making my debut and I hope it can be as soon as possible.”
Rangers have confirmed the signing of midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit being confirmed.
The Belgian, who will wear the number 43 shirt for the remainder of the season, becomes Michael Beale’s signing January addition following the arrival of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City last week.
Contract details have again been kept under wraps and the Ibrox club teasing his announcement by using the side-eye emoji on their social media feeds alongside a happy face emoji with a video of the player performing a number of stepovers in the Gers training centre.
St Mirren have launched a bid to sign Alex Lowry on loan, according to the Scottish Sun.
Buddies manager Stephen Robinson has been actively searching to bolster his attacking options with Ethan Erhahon nearing a £350,000 switch to Lincoln City and Jonah Ayunga sustaining an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.
Dundee United frontman Tony Watt is on his way to Paisley to complete a medical ahead of joining on a temporary six-month basis and he could now be joined by Lowry with both clubs starting talks over a potental deal.
Rangers fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the club but Michael Beale has landed his second signing of the transfer window after completing a move for Nicolas Raskin.
The Standard Liege midfielder arrived in Scotland on Monday evening and was spotted being driven into the club’s Auchenhowie training base this morning to go through the formalities of the final stages of the transfer.
Beale had identified the former Belgian under-21 star as one of his main January targets and he follows Todd Cantwell in signing for Ibrox club, with confirmation expected in the coming hours.
It has been a prolonged pursuit to bring Raskin to Glasgow after the Rangers board saw two offers knocked back by Liege earlier this month before a fee worth £1.75million and a 20% sell-on clause was agreed between both parties.
The award-winning Heart & Hand Podcast tweeted: “Raskin is done, announcement later. Still working on at least one more.”
Speaking in his news conference on Monday afternoon, Beale said: “He’s an excellent player, there’s loads of interest and he has a lot of options. He can connect the midfield and forwards, he is technically very good and can play as a No.6 or a No.8. Yeah, he will be a good signing for someone...
“Competition. If you think who left that position of the pitch, Joe Aribo, what did he bring? Legs and energy. It’s lazy to say he and Tillman are similar because they’re not. Malik brings something different to Joe and I feel that type of player would help us. One more would compete with Jack, Lundstram and Kamara.”
It appears Raskin might not be the final arrival before tonight’s deadline... Stay tuned!