Rangers fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the club but Michael Beale has landed his second signing of the transfer window after completing a move for Nicolas Raskin.

The Standard Liege midfielder arrived in Scotland on Monday evening and was spotted being driven into the club’s Auchenhowie training base this morning to go through the formalities of the final stages of the transfer.

Beale had identified the former Belgian under-21 star as one of his main January targets and he follows Todd Cantwell in signing for Ibrox club, with confirmation expected in the coming hours.

It has been a prolonged pursuit to bring Raskin to Glasgow after the Rangers board saw two offers knocked back by Liege earlier this month before a fee worth £1.75million and a 20% sell-on clause was agreed between both parties.

The award-winning Heart & Hand Podcast tweeted: “Raskin is done, announcement later. Still working on at least one more.”

Speaking in his news conference on Monday afternoon, Beale said: “He’s an excellent player, there’s loads of interest and he has a lot of options. He can connect the midfield and forwards, he is technically very good and can play as a No.6 or a No.8. Yeah, he will be a good signing for someone...

“Competition. If you think who left that position of the pitch, Joe Aribo, what did he bring? Legs and energy. It’s lazy to say he and Tillman are similar because they’re not. Malik brings something different to Joe and I feel that type of player would help us. One more would compete with Jack, Lundstram and Kamara.”