Rangers are currently locked in a Scottish Premiership title race and harbour hopes of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals - but manager Philippe Clement will also be setting out his plans for the summer transfer window.

A squad refresh could be in the offing with up to SIX players out of contract at the end of the season but that may present an issue for Clement and his coaching staff going forward. The Govan outfit currently lack a strong homegrown core, with few youngsters getting the chance to step up and impress.

The Belgian boss recently made reference to addressing the Ibrox side's ongoing struggle to produce talented stars from the academy, stating: "We need to look into that for our European squad because we missed several players in this squad because we did not have enough Scottish players on the list or we need to buy them."

UEFA registration rules currently state that clubs must have at least EIGHT homegrown players on their books, four of which must be trained at the club, included in the 25-man squad. With veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor hanging up his gloves last summer and Scott Arfield moving Stateside upon the expiry of his contract, that left Robby McCrorie, Leon King, Adam Devine, Alex Lowry, John Souttar (nation trained) Ryan Jack (nation trained) and Scott Wright (nation trained) as they club's only homegrown first team players in the squad.

A decision is yet to be made on injury-prone Jack's future, while McCrorie, King, Lowry and Devine have all struggled for regular minutes this season. That leaves the Gers short of numbers in terms of meeting the minimum quota required and means Clement now has a difficult decision to make.

Does he start to present more youngsters including the likes of Bailey Rice and Zak Lovelace more first-team action and hope they can make the step up from the development pool or does he dive into the transfer market and attempt to sign players who are trained in Scotland already?

Here, we have compiled a list of 13 potential signing candidates that Clement could look to swoop for this summer:

1 . Lennon Miller - Central midfielder Current club: Motherwell - 17-year-old sensation has become an integral figure in Stewart Kettlewell's side, starring in big games against the Old Firm.

2 . Scott McKenna - Centre back Current club: FC Copenhagen (loan) - Expected to leave parent club Nottingham Forest in the summer and falling down the pecking order. Looking to recapture his best form with the Danish champions.

3 . Connor Barron - Central midfielder Current club: Aberdeen - A pre-contract move for the Dons starlet was recently mooted. Regarded as one of the Pittodrie club's most coveted assets and won't be short of suitors this summer.

4 . Lawrence Shankland - Forward Current club: Hearts - No surprise to anyone, speculation will continue linking the Jambos top scorer with a move to his boyhood club. Philippe Clement is a big admirer.