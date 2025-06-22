Rangers transfer 'would suit me' insists £6.5m target as he gives direct response to Ibrox links

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 17:30 BST

The Croatian frontman is working under a former Ibrox coach - but admits Scottish football would suit his style of play

Matija Frigan insists a summer transfer to Rangers ‘would suit him’ perfectly as he directly responded to being linked with the Ibrox club for the first time.

The 22-year-old Croatian striker has been touted with a move to Glasgow and head coach Russell Martin has learned it will take around £6.5million to land the attacker, who plays for Belgian outfit Westerlo - now managed by former Ibrox coach Issame Charai.

The Light Blues could face fierce competition for Frigan’s signature with Hamburg retaining a strong interest in the former HNK Rijeka star

Breaking his silence on the reported interest from Rangers, Frigan said: “Rangers? That style of league would suit me. I think I'm a player for that type of football. I know about the interest from clubs, it's good to hear and read such things, but we'll see. Nothing has been decided yet.

“Things are in the hands of my agent and when there is something more concrete, we will know. We will weigh everything up and choose the best option. I have a good season behind me, some clubs are contacting me, but we will see what is best.

“I can't say that I am not enjoying it in Belgium, on the contrary, but a change of environment is always good. Nothing is ruled out and we will see what happens in this transfer window.

“I'm in no hurry and there's plenty of interest in me. Of course, that makes every player happy... I've got a lot more stronger in Belgium. Working on physical preparation is 90 percent of the training in Belgian football. I can say that I'm a lot stronger both mentally and physically.”

